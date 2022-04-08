The 14th Annual Festival on the Rails is Saturday in McNeil.
Contestants will vie for $3,500 in prize money during the 11th Annual Pork Chop Cook-off that is part of the festival. The cook-off is sponsored by JEVAC.
Prizes are $1,400 for first place, and runner-up prizes of $850, $600, $400 and $250.
The entry fee for the Pork Chop Cook-off is $50. Potential contestants may contact Tim Wood at 870-904-3009.
Cook-off tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the festival. Advance tickets may be purchased at the McNeil Water Office, 106 Olive St. in McNeil, Price Tire in Magnolia, or from festival committee members.
Festival T-shirts may also be purchased in advance at McNeil City Hall and the Water Office, or during the festival.
The pork chop serving line opens at 5 p.m. The meal also includes a baked potato, corn on the cob, roll and a drink.
Awards will be announced after 6:30 p.m.
A Baggo tournament is part of the 2021 festival. Teams may register by calling Jay Brown at 870-904-0207. Prizes are $500 for first, with runner-up prizes of $300 and $200. A practice round will start at 11 a.m. with the tournament starting at noon.
The festival includes a food court, arts and crafts booths, Bingo, and an antique car show.
Entertainment will be provided all day.
Joe Beasley will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Carl Jackson at 7 p.m.
A fireworks show will start at dusk.
The $400 Festival on the Rails Treasure Hunt begins Monday, April 5, sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal. New clues may be found daily on magnoliareporter.com .
CLICK HERE to see the festival website.