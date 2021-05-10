Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to attend the awards ceremony of the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival on Saturday.
He’s expected to present the Governor’s Cup, which is given to the winner of the festival’s World Championship Steak Cook-off.
The festival's award ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Albemarle Stage in Square Park.
The governor’s official public schedule for the week notes Hutchinson’s plan to visit the festival, but also that his appearances are subject to change. His office also says that the governor’s public events are held in accordance with guidelines and directives from the Arkansas Department of Health regarding COVID-19, including those for social distancing and masking.