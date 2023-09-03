The Columbia County Fair Parade will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, September 18. It will be held rain or shine.
The parade will organize in the University Shopping Center parking lot on East Main. It will travel west on Main and travel clockwise around the Magnolia Square. The parade ends at the intersection of Washington and Union streets.
Prizes will be awarded in Commercial and Non-commercial categories, including $200 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third. The judges will be located in front of Farmers Bank & Trust on East Main.
Only those units registered by Friday, September 9 will be eligible for judging.
Here’s the timeline for the parade lineup.
3:30 p.m. Horses will enter East Side Park from Pittman Street to be checked for Coggins papers. A negative Coggins test must have been conducted within the past year to date.
4 p.m. Floats, cars and tractors will enter the Mac’s parking lot from Frederick Street.
4 p.m. Queen and pageant contestants will line up in front of DaVita Southwest Arkansas Dialysis.
4:30 p.m. Bands will line up behind Burger King.
4:40 p.m. Fire trucks line up along the entrance between Burger King and Tobacco Store.
There is a $10 entry fee for the Commercial and Non-commercial categories.
CLICK HERE to pay online through the fair website.
No ATVs or bicycles are allowed.
Nothing should be thrown from any float, car, tractor or horse.
All music must be approved by the parade chairman.
Contact Dusty Evans, Fair Parade chairman, for information at Dwe8806@gmail.com or 870-904-3257.