The annual Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Parade starts at 5 p.m. today.
The parade will organize in the Columbia Shopping Center parking lot and proceed west along East Main Street to the Magnolia Square. It will loop the square clockwise before turning north on North Washington Street and disbanding.
Prizes will be awarded in Commercial and Non-commercial categories, including $200 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third. The judges will be located in front of Farmers Bank & Trust on East Main.
The fair runs through Saturday night.
Admission to the fairgrounds on Mulerider Trail (formerly County Road 13) is $5. Ride tickets are $1 each, $15 for 18, or $35 for 50.
Tonight’s big event is the annual Columbia County Fair Queen Contest, with Miss and Junior Miss divisions. It starts at 8 p.m.
The Pre-teen, Young, Petite, Little, Tiny, Toddler and Baby pageant will be 7 p.m. Friday.
Both pageants will be held in the Pavilion.
All contestants must participate in the Fair Parade, as they will arrive for interviews directly following the end of the parade.
The competition consists of a private interview, and competition in Activewear, Onstage Commentary and Evening Wear.
Held on Monday morning was poultry judging, and art, horticulture and home economics judging. Rabbit judging is at 6:30 p.m.