Another Look: McNeil Festival on the Rails Apr 11, 2023

Car show at the McNeil Festival on the Rails
Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com.

A Union Pacific train passes through McNeil during the 15th annual Festival on the Rails.
Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Baggo tournament during the McNeil Festival on the Rails.
Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

All of the winners of the McNeil Festival on the Rails Pork Chop Contest.
Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Billstown performs during the McNeil Festival on the Rails.
Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Here's another look at events during the McNeil Festival on the Rails, held Saturday. Photos by Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com