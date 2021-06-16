This year’s Juneteenth Festival put on by the United Community Organization is a three-day event which will include a candlelight vigil, gospel music, a rib-cook-off, a parade and much more.
“The importance of Juneteenth is the recognition of the plight of slaves and the plight we are facing right now,” said Kizmet Davis, president of the United Community Organization. “You see on the media that racism has never stopped. It is systemic. The experiences of people of color unfortunately still yield the faces of racism.”
Davis said the festival begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at South Side Park with a candlelight vigil for those who have died and are missed in the community. Lights will also shine for those lost due to the pandemic, natural causes and any other illness or incident.
“We will highlight the tragedies of the last year and we will reference gun violence, domestic violence and suicide,” Davis said. “Someone may want to highlight a loved one that passed last year or 20 years ago. We want to let the loved ones light shine again.”
At 6:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia Middle School’s Auditorium, the Juneteenth Festival’s Gospel Explosion will take place. Special guests include Amelia Shields and the McGee Sisters along with guest emcee, Anthony Jackson. This night is sponsored by Magnolia’s Advertising and Promotion Commission.
And on Saturday, a variety of activities begins at 7:30 a.m. at South Side Park with a “Soul Stroll: Walking a Mile in Their Shoes,” with local celebrity Mario Coleman. Coleman is known for his boot camp training and fitness training. The walk will start at South Side Park, go to First Baptist Church of Calhoun Heights, then return to the park. The distance will be over a mile, Davis said.
At 10 a.m., Saturday there will be a parade that will begin on South Jackson and will end at South Side Park.
“It’s actually going to be quite diverse,” Davis said. “We are still trying to get a full scope of what everyone told us. There will be floats, riding clubs, ATV’s, equestrians, dance groups and more.”
Davis said she expects a lot of participation in Juneteenth this year because concerns over COVID-19 have lessened.
“People are ready to have some sense of normalcy,” she said. “It nothing else this will help us not take for granted something we did for so long. This festival will be filled with appreciation and gratefulness for us being here to celebrate.”
After the walk, and the parade, activities continue throughout the day, Davis said. A favorite, the rib cook-off including 13 competitors, will take place. Tickets for a plate of ribs will be $10 per plate. The contest is sponsored by Central Hub.
Another exciting aspect of Saturday will be Reggie Swinton, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who will be on hand to interact with football fans. Magnolia Jaguar Peewee and Cheer registration will also be held during the festival.
There will be a domino tournament, a dance showcase and vendors will be on site to sell their wares. The day’s celebration will end with a performance from the band, Vybe, at around 7:30 p.m. after the winners of the rib cook-off are announced.
There will be security on the premises.
The overall emphasis of celebrating Juneteenth is so important because of the history that comes with it, Davis said.
According to Davis the recognition of Juneteenth has been important since June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free. Although this happened in Texas, other states including Arkansas also celebrate Juneteenth, she said.
Juneteenth is a combination of the words, “June,” and “nineteenth” and is also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence according to change.org.
Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people would be freed, according to www.history.com. The troops’ arrival came two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States, and it is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Davis said she was excited to read an article about Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards pushing for Juneteenth to be a state holiday in Louisiana. Edwards signed this legislation on this past Friday, June 11.
“This gives us some optimism that Arkansas will follow suit,” Davis said.
CLICK HERE for more information about the Columbia County Juneteenth celebration.