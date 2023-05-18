Treasure

The 2023 treasure has been found.

The $1,000 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt is over.

Josh and Morgan Braswell found the prize Thursday afternoon on the stop sign on the triangle corner of Greene Street and Pearce Street.

It was across from the parking lot that is lit up at night, where the band practices and the basketball players play, where you can hear the bells ring during the school day, not far from the mirror posted on the pole.

The prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank.

Here were the clues:

7 a.m. Monday Clue

Treasure hunters lend us your ears,

Peoples Bank is sponsoring the hunt again this year!

With the treasure hidden somewhere in this great town,

The race is on, so guys …

look up and look down!

Noon Monday Clue

Calling all you treasure hunters,

don't be coy!

The treasure is hidden,

but remember, don’t dig or destroy.

7 a.m. Tuesday Clue

Step right up,

its time to play.

This treasure hunt is sure

to brighten your day.

To entertain you is our theme,

we know you can solve these clues, like a well oiled machine.

Noon Tuesday Clue

Lines and curves,

patterns take hold.

In their arrangement,

stories unfold.

Circles, rectangles,

shapes abound.

Pay attention!

Is the treasure square or round?

7 a.m. Wednesday Clue

In Magnolia's heart so true,

coordinates await known to few.

A beautiful glow casts

in the nearby night sky.

Lighting the way

for all passersby.

Noon Wednesday Clue

Amidst the hush,

a bell's chime will ring.

Follow its echo,

treasures it will bring.

7 a.m. Thursday Clue

A merging of north and wests array,

a destination lies in this crossing way.

Navigate wisely,

let intuition be your guide.

Find the treasure

where these two coincide.

Noon Thursday Clue

While on your path,

eyes fixed on the way.

A reflection beckons,

catching your sway.

The festival is Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE for more information.

 

