The annual Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show’s premium sale was held Thursday night, highlighted by the Sale of Champions.

The sale provided young producers with thousands of dollars in premiums. The money went to young people who have spent the last year caring for their FFA and 4-H animal projects.

Winners were chosen during three days of judging held earlier in the week.

CLICK THE PICTURES to see the Sale of Champions participants and their animals.

Here is the list of cattle, pig, lamb and goat exhibitors provided to the fair. These are the exhibitors that were eligible to participate in the Livestock Premium Sale.

The exhibitors:

Ashley Barnes

Wade Barton

Will Barton

Mikey Boyd

Hunter Buford

Ally Carter

Tatum Carter

Brooks Collier

Lane Cornett

Rayne Cranford

Caroline Daniel

Erin Kay Daniel

Dawson Dooly

Holland Dooly

Finley Grundy

Graham Grundy

Jack Hoyle

London Hughes

McKamie Jean

Bailey Kelley

Collin Kelley

Hazleigh Kelley

Kynleigh Kelley

Kelcy Lamkin

Baylor Linton

Bubba Linton

Gracie Linton

Marley Linville

Maggie McDonald

Dayton McWilliams

Hannah McWilliams

Taylor Miller

Landry Mitchell

Reese Mitchell

Kimberlynn Norment

Kinzley Norment

Taylor Orrell

Liam Quintana

Judd Samples

Lexi Samples

Sydney Shepherd

Terry Shepherd

Kara Sledge

Dylan Smith

Nora Smith

Reed Smith

Holland Stacks

Julieann Stacks

Kendall Staggs

Baxter Waller

Jackson Waller

Connor Waters

Braxton Whiddon

Brody Whiddon

Jordan Young

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you