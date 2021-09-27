The annual Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show’s premium sale was held Thursday night, highlighted by the Sale of Champions.
The sale provided young producers with thousands of dollars in premiums. The money went to young people who have spent the last year caring for their FFA and 4-H animal projects.
Winners were chosen during three days of judging held earlier in the week.
Here is the list of cattle, pig, lamb and goat exhibitors provided to the fair. These are the exhibitors that were eligible to participate in the Livestock Premium Sale.
The exhibitors:
Ashley Barnes
Wade Barton
Will Barton
Mikey Boyd
Hunter Buford
Ally Carter
Tatum Carter
Brooks Collier
Lane Cornett
Rayne Cranford
Caroline Daniel
Erin Kay Daniel
Dawson Dooly
Holland Dooly
Finley Grundy
Graham Grundy
Jack Hoyle
London Hughes
McKamie Jean
Bailey Kelley
Collin Kelley
Hazleigh Kelley
Kynleigh Kelley
Kelcy Lamkin
Baylor Linton
Bubba Linton
Gracie Linton
Marley Linville
Maggie McDonald
Dayton McWilliams
Hannah McWilliams
Taylor Miller
Landry Mitchell
Reese Mitchell
Kimberlynn Norment
Kinzley Norment
Taylor Orrell
Liam Quintana
Judd Samples
Lexi Samples
Sydney Shepherd
Terry Shepherd
Kara Sledge
Dylan Smith
Nora Smith
Reed Smith
Holland Stacks
Julieann Stacks
Kendall Staggs
Baxter Waller
Jackson Waller
Connor Waters
Braxton Whiddon
Brody Whiddon
Jordan Young