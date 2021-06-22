Treasure

Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt. The $250 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Saturday on the grounds of Emerson High School.

7 a.m. Monday Clue

The theme for the 31st PeaFest is Stayin’ Alive in ‘21

And we are starting out with a little treasure fun

Do not destroy any property in your quest

And let’s give a warm welcome to all our guests

7 a.m. Tuesday Clue

Take a good look throughout the 547

Finding the treasure would be like manna from heaven

Jesus loves me and He loves you

He loves all the Pirates reading these clues

