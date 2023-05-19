South Arkansas Heritage Museum has named two additional guests who will be at the Longino House during the Magnolia Blossom Festival on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local historian Mike Gee will have information on hand to inform visitors how to submit their family histories for the publication of the upcoming ”Columbia County, Arkansas History and Families" book.
Pam Talley Goodman will be signing copies of her "The Creation-Illustrated" children's book.
The public is invited to attend and there is no admission fee.