Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt. The $250 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Saturday on the grounds of Emerson High School.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
The theme for the 31st PeaFest is Stayin’ Alive in ‘21
And we are starting out with a little treasure fun
Do not destroy any property in your quest
And let’s give a warm welcome to all our guests