The South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society announced that the Mayhaw Festival will return for its 30th year on Saturday, May 7.
The festival will be held in and around the Newton House Museum at 510 N. Jackson in the historic district of downtown El Dorado.
The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. with the 5k race. The popular Mayhaw Jelly & Biscuit Breakfast also opens at 8 a.m., along with vendor booths and the Car & Bike Show.
Other activities include historical exhibits and guided tours of the Newton House Museum, Gallery of History, and the Sports Hall of Fame.
The second annual Mac & Cheese cook-off begins at 11 a.m. Jars of mayhaw jelly and 2022 Mayhaw T-shirts will be on sale at the Gallery of History and the Newton House Museum.
The day will include live music throughout the day by the following:
9 a.m. Broken Turtles
11 a.m. Reid Soria: Autism Sings
1 p.m. Captain Ledger Band
Local acts will be featured throughout the day on the Pickin’ Porch
According to Steve Biernacki, festival host and executive director of the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, “It’s an honor partnering with our amazing community sponsors to bring El Dorado a day of family fun. We had a great turnout last year and hope to see everyone again”
The Mayhaw Festival is held on the first Saturday of May each year since 1992 and is hosted by the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society in El Dorado.
The event is free and open to the public.
Title sponsors are First Financial Bank and Murphy USA; other sponsors include The City of El Dorado, Delek Refinery, Hepco Distributing, Karl Malone Auto Group, and Southern Bancorp.
CLICK HERE for more information or to register as a vendor.
Vendors sell plants and mayhaw trees at the Spring Plant Sale.
The 1849 Newton House Museum is the center of the festival activity.