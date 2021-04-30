The inaugural May on Main will be from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the Square in downtown El Dorado.
The Grill Wars season kicks off with an ICS sanctioned Chili Cook-Off.
The cooking starts at 9 a.m. with judging starting at noon.
Over $2,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded in 3 categories, with first place receiving $500 and a trophy.
The Top 3 cooks will receive an invitation to the 54th World Championship Chili Cook-Off in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The public will have a chance to taste the competition chili from 1-4 p.m. A $10 ticket allows a person to sample five separate pots of chili.
Registration for the event is going on now and will start at $35 for the required traditional red chili, and optionally $25 for the Verde category and $30 for the Homestyle category.
The Hog Wild Motorsports motorcycle Poker Run will begin at 11:30 a.m. The poker run will start from the northeast corner of the Murphy USA parking lot on Jefferson Street at the Mayhaw Festival.
The last bike out will be at noon and all bikes must return by 1:30 p.m.
Day-of registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the north east corner of Murphy USA HQ parking lot on Jefferson Street at the Mayhaw festival.
A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the riders with the best poker hands, including $500 to first place.
Festival-goers will have their pick of fun events and attractions that will fill downtown El Dorado.
Kids will have a blast on the inflatables, playing yard games featuring giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, kid’s Baggo and more. There will be Big Wheel races for the kids from 12-1 p.m. There is no entry fee required to enter the races.
