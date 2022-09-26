It’s almost time for the Taylor festival which began seven years ago to create a downtown park. The 2022 Tiger Fest is Saturday, October 1.
Crystal Hall, president of Citizens for Taylor, said the group developed because of initial fundraising efforts for the park. This year’s festival will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Taylor.
A diabetes awareness 5K kicks things off, followed by a parade at 10 a.m., she said. The float voted to be the best wins $50.
Live entertainment will take place throughout the day on the Tiger Fest stage. A car show will be set up for people to stroll through, along with the 3rd Annual Baggo Tournament, a Rib Cook Off, a Hot Dog Eating Contest, Kids Activities, a Treasure Hunt and an Appetizer Challenge.
Although there is no fee to attend the festival, some of the fundraising for Taylor is raised on the $20 tickets sold for rib plates.
The plates include ribs, smoked sausage, potato salad, beans and a dessert.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased from any Citizens for Taylor committee member. Tickets can also be purchased at Taylor City Hall or by sending a message on the Tiger Fest Facebook page and a committee member will coordinate how to get the tickets to the purchasers. On the day of the festival, rib plates will not be ready until 6 p.m., she said.
Another way the Citizens for Taylor makes money from Tiger Fest is by fees associated with the Tiger Fest Pageant which has already taken place, and fees for the vendors who sell their food and wares downtown, she said.
The money raised now through Tiger Fest has allowed the Citizens for Taylor to purchase bicycles for children at Christmas who otherwise might not be able to receive a bike as a present, she said.
The committee members were also able to plant tulips as part of a beautification project.
Additionally, fundraising efforts will make the replacement of two outdated welcome signs on the north side and south side of Taylor a reality, she said.
“We are super excited in that it has grown to more than just a festival and it allows us to help people in need and to help support our community,” Hall said.
Another exciting part about this year’s Tiger Fest will be the Treasure Hunt with a $250 prize. Beginning at 11 a.m., and then every hour on the hour, clues will be released, she said. The prize is in Taylor, but that’s all the hints for now.
While attending the festival, people can browse a variety of vendors, she said.
“There are going to be all different kinds of arts and crafts, from wreaths to door handers to Matilda Jane and Rowe Casa body products,” she said.
“And we are going to have face painting, Paparazzi jewelry, Topanga scents, wood trays, makeup, T-shirts and tumblers, and there will be a lady doing local honey.”
And Hall encourages festival goers to bring their appetites to Tiger Fest to recharge after enjoying the activities.
“We have a pretty good list of food vendors this year,” Hall said. “There will be nachos, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, gumbo and Cajun food, fish baskets, BBQ and beignets.”
CLICK HERE to see the Tiger Fest page on Facebook.