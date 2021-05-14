Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off.

FRIDAY

Noon

Craft Show and Food Court Opens

7 p.m.

Free Concert featuring Thompson Square with Beaux Atkins, presented by Farmers Bank & Trust, Square Park Albemarle Stage

SATURDAY

All Day

Craft Show on Union Street

Food Court on West Main Street

Safe Light -- 2 p.m.

Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament, Lake Columbia

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Information Booth open on Square

7 a.m.

Registration begins for Canine Fun Show, north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden

7:30 a.m.

5K Race and Walk starts at McAlester Building, South Jackson Street. No race day registration

Fun run starts at about 8:30 a.m. Fun run race day registration 7:30 a.m., Union at Washington streets.

8 a.m.

Canine Fun Show north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rods & Ribeyes Car Show, Farmers Bank parking lot, 200 E. Main

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

70th Magnolia Arts Annual Art Show held on the Courthouse Lawn

10 a.m.

Parade of World Championship Steak Cook-off teams. Lineup at University Plaza starting at 8 a.m. Parade concludes at Jackson and Main intersection

11 a.m.

Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Courthouse Lawn

Live Entertainment on the Albemarle Stage in the Square Park

1 p.m.

Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Courthouse Lawn

4 p.m.

Pick up art from the Courthouse Lawn

4 p.m.

Grills fire up for World Championship Steak Cook-off

6 p.m.

Serving Lines open for World Championship Steak Cook-off

7 p.m.

Cooking Teams Walk the Red Carpet, Square Park

7:30 p.m.

Awards Ceremony for the World Championship Steak Cook-off, Square Park Albemarle Stage. Gov. Asa Hutchison is expected to present the Governor’s Cup.

