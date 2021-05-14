Here is the schedule for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off.
FRIDAY
Noon
Craft Show and Food Court Opens
7 p.m.
Free Concert featuring Thompson Square with Beaux Atkins, presented by Farmers Bank & Trust, Square Park Albemarle Stage
SATURDAY
All Day
Craft Show on Union Street
Food Court on West Main Street
Safe Light -- 2 p.m.
Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament, Lake Columbia
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information Booth open on Square
7 a.m.
Registration begins for Canine Fun Show, north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden
7:30 a.m.
5K Race and Walk starts at McAlester Building, South Jackson Street. No race day registration
Fun run starts at about 8:30 a.m. Fun run race day registration 7:30 a.m., Union at Washington streets.
8 a.m.
Canine Fun Show north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rods & Ribeyes Car Show, Farmers Bank parking lot, 200 E. Main
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
70th Magnolia Arts Annual Art Show held on the Courthouse Lawn
10 a.m.
Parade of World Championship Steak Cook-off teams. Lineup at University Plaza starting at 8 a.m. Parade concludes at Jackson and Main intersection
11 a.m.
Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Courthouse Lawn
Live Entertainment on the Albemarle Stage in the Square Park
1 p.m.
Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Courthouse Lawn
4 p.m.
Pick up art from the Courthouse Lawn
4 p.m.
Grills fire up for World Championship Steak Cook-off
6 p.m.
Serving Lines open for World Championship Steak Cook-off
7 p.m.
Cooking Teams Walk the Red Carpet, Square Park
7:30 p.m.
Awards Ceremony for the World Championship Steak Cook-off, Square Park Albemarle Stage. Gov. Asa Hutchison is expected to present the Governor’s Cup.