Residents gathered as family on Saturday to commemorate Juneteenth in Columbia County.
A morning parade along South Jackson and Renfro featured dance troupes, business and utility vehicles, and horses. They flowed into South Side Park for a day of competition ranging from dancing to dominoes, and ended with a rib cook-off and music.
CLICK HERE to see a video of part of the parade.
The United Community Organization sponsored the Columbia County Juneteenth Festival.
Juneteenth activities began on Thursday with a candlelight vigil to remember people lost during the past year. A gospel music concert was Friday at the Magnolia Middle School Auditorium.
Also on Friday, Monica Love of Magnolia collected the $300 prize from the Juneteenth Festival Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. She found the prize at the base of the air pump station at the Dixie Mart convenience store on South Jackson Street.
Saturday’s events began with “Soul Stroll: Walking a Mile in Their Shoes,” with local celebrity Mario Coleman. Coleman is known for his boot camp training and fitness training. The walk from South Side Park went to First Baptist Church of Calhoun Heights and returned to the park.
On Saturday, children played in the park. Food and crafts were sold.
The festival culminated with a rib cook-off, sponsored by Kyle’s Central Hub. Cooks vied for top prizes of $500, $300 and $200.
First place was the father-son team of Regas and Dameon Doss – “The Country Boys.” Dameon Doss said the key to their success was to cook ribs slowly over low heat. “And don’t burn them!” he said.
The day’s celebration ended with a performance from the band Vybe.