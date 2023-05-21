Winners of the 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-Off, announced Saturday night.

BEST STEAK

World Champion – Bud & Bones, cook Danny Judd, $4,000 and Governor’s Cup

1st Runner Up – Vanilla Gorilla, $2,000

2nd Runner Up – Family Tradition, $1,250

3rd Runner Up – Bubba’s Backyard BBQ, $750

4th Runner Up – Farm Credit Services, $500

5th Runner Up – Kade’s Kids Foundation

6th Runner Up – Texiana Cooking Crew

7th Runner Up – Peoples Bank

8th Runner Up – BryBQ

9th Runner Up -- Farmers Bank & Trust

10th Runner Up – T&T Grillers

APPETIZER CHALLENGE

Required Ingredient: Bologna

Winner – BryBQ, Bologna Stir Fry

1st Runner Up – Kade’s Kids Foundation

2nd Runner Up – Bloomin’ Idiots

PARADE

Commercial Division

Winner – Bloomin’ Idiots, $500

1st Runner Up – Team Bromine

2nd Runner Up – Steak Busters

Non-Commercial Division

Winner – Kade’s Kids Foundation, $500

1st Runner Up – Magnolia Trap Team

2nd Runner Up – Family Tradition

RIG CONSTRUCTION

Winner – Blowin’ Smoke Grillers

1st Runner Up – Team Bromine

2nd Runner Up -- CMC Mill Time Grillers

