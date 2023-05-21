Winners of the 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-Off, announced Saturday night.
BEST STEAK
World Champion – Bud & Bones, cook Danny Judd, $4,000 and Governor’s Cup
1st Runner Up – Vanilla Gorilla, $2,000
2nd Runner Up – Family Tradition, $1,250
3rd Runner Up – Bubba’s Backyard BBQ, $750
4th Runner Up – Farm Credit Services, $500
5th Runner Up – Kade’s Kids Foundation
6th Runner Up – Texiana Cooking Crew
7th Runner Up – Peoples Bank
8th Runner Up – BryBQ
9th Runner Up -- Farmers Bank & Trust
10th Runner Up – T&T Grillers
APPETIZER CHALLENGE
Required Ingredient: Bologna
Winner – BryBQ, Bologna Stir Fry
1st Runner Up – Kade’s Kids Foundation
2nd Runner Up – Bloomin’ Idiots
PARADE
Commercial Division
Winner – Bloomin’ Idiots, $500
1st Runner Up – Team Bromine
2nd Runner Up – Steak Busters
Non-Commercial Division
Winner – Kade’s Kids Foundation, $500
1st Runner Up – Magnolia Trap Team
2nd Runner Up – Family Tradition
RIG CONSTRUCTION
Winner – Blowin’ Smoke Grillers
1st Runner Up – Team Bromine
2nd Runner Up -- CMC Mill Time Grillers
