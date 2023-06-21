Last week’s Juneteenth celebration in Magnolia proved to be a breakthrough for its sponsoring group, the Magnolia Community Organization.
Changing the route for the Saturday morning parade, and relocating the venue for an afternoon and evening of activities, made Juneteenth 2023 “undeniably one for the record books,” said UCO President Kizmet Davis.
“The United Community Organization’s hard work and dedication toward community unity was definitely on display as the response from the public far exceeded the expectations of the group,” Davis said.
“I wholeheartedly believe that the change in the parade route was a great kick-start for Saturday’s festivities because there was a better sense of pride that came with our UCO members and parade participants being able to go showcase themselves on Magnolia’s Main Street. It was as if there was an unspoken, ‘They really see us!’ that brought about a feeling of belonging to this county and city,” Davis said.
In the past, the parade began at the parking lots of the Church of Christ and Life Builders Restoration Church at South Jackson and A streets. It ended at South Side Park, where all past Juneteenths have been held.
This year, the parade began from the same place as the Magnolia Blossom Festival Parade – the parking lot of University Shopping Center. The parade made a left turn onto Pine Street and ended at the parking lots where the parade formerly began.
Davis was pleased that parade participants came from neighboring cities and from Texas and Louisiana as well.
“We sought to change the location of the festival for safety concerns; and were ecstatic about the fairgrounds being the best alternative. UCO announced during our African Heritage Extravaganza the venue change for Juneteenth, and there was a round of applause and almost a standing ovation from the audience with many expressing joy and agreeance with this location,” Davis said.
She said people were more inclined to want to join in with events at the fairgrounds, which features ample off-street parking, exhibit buildings, an open-air pavilion, restrooms, food courts and food stalls.
Juneteenth’s rib cook-off was held along the thoroughfare usually reserved for major carnival rides during the Columbia County Fair.
“I am most grateful for the crowd that flowed through this event. Throughout the day, I know that we had several hundred show up, leave, and come back because of the family-friendly atmosphere and amenities offered. Several endured the heat to fulfill their desires to support this endeavor and we are thankful,” Davis said.
Previous Juneteenth festivals at South Side Park had few food vendors. Last Saturday, the food courts and stalls featured churches, civic groups and others selling a staggering array of foods and beverages.
“Our vendors were unmatched. The diverse base of products and food offered by each one made this year much more colorful. One of our vendors came all the way from Houston to sell because of her familial connections to the city,” Davis said.
“The parking availability made it even better and less worrisome. Overall, we are quite pleased with this year’s outcome and are honing in on areas for improvement to make things run even more smoothly for next year,” Davis said.
The festival began earlier in the week with a pageant. On Friday, a free event, the Gospel Explosion, was held at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center.
Saturday’s events included information booths, bingo, a children’s playland, domino tournament, dance showcase and musical performances.
The Juneteenth Festival Rib Cook-Off was sponsored by Wild Hog Patio Bar & Grill and Top Sarge Entertainment & Catering. The winners:
1st Place -- Second Hand Smokers, $500
2nd Place -- Team Real Deal, $300
3rd Place – Smokin’ Joes, $200
Gary Turner and Reginald Bailey won the $200 prize of the domino tournament, sponsored by Prince Pharmacy.
Shawaner Furlow won the grand prize at Bingo, which was an entertainment center donated by Ivan Smith Furniture.
Earlier in the week, Joseph Smith found the $500 Juneteenth Festival Treasure Hunt prize. The treasure was on the AutoZone sign near Mister James Restaurant. The prize was sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot.