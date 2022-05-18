The early discovery on Monday evening of the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt’s $1,000 prize from Peoples Bank has prompted the festival to launch an unprecedented second Treasure Hunt. The new hunt will be for a $500 “second place” prize, also sponsored by Peoples Bank.
As with the previous prize hunt, searchers will find the treasure in a location that is accessible by the general public. There is no need to dig or damage anything to find the prize. Clues will be announced at 7 a.m. and noon Wednesday and Thursday, and hourly, if necessary, on Friday.
The current clues for the new Treasure Hunt:
7 a.m. Wednesday Clue
Another treasure has been hidden,
this is definitely not a prank!
The finder of this treasure wins $500,
A big shout out to Peoples Bank!