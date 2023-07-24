MusicFest celebrates 35th anniversary with a weekend of music and attractions
Main Street El Dorado is inviting the public to celebrate 35 years of live music, attractions, food and fun with MusicFest 2023, Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7.
What began as a one-day event in 1987 has grown into one of the largest outdoor festivals in South Arkansas and a highly anticipated weekend event that has been named Festival of the Year a record-setting seven times by the Arkansas Festivals and Events Association.
Main Street El Dorado has spent the past six months planning entertainment and activities befitting a milestone anniversary celebration, Executive Director Beth Brumley said.
"Me, personally, I'm excited! I was involved with the 25th and the 30th anniversaries and to still be around for the 35th and to have MusicFest back in the streets of downtown — we're just super excited!" said Brumley.
Headliners were announced at the MusicFest Artist Announcement Party sponsored by Mustard Seed Wealth Management last week. It was held at the soon-to-open Barefoot Bistro, Bakery and Catering.
MusicFest organizers have stacked the talent roster with +30 musical acts who will occupy three stages to keep the party going all weekend long.
The Standard Lithium Main Stage will feature performances by TONIC, Payback: A Tribute to James Brown, Mad Hatters Dueling Pianos and DJ Kn0x on Friday night. The Cadillac Three, Lorrie Morgan and Jesse Keith Whitley will take the stage on Saturday night.
The Cadillac Three
Spending their formative years playing music together in basements and garages laid the foundation for The Cadillac Three to put their own spin on each new record. They open a time capsule of their musical history together and expand on some of the grooves from Country Fuzz release with a new offering titled Tabasco & Sweet Tea via Big Machine Records. Dropping the sonic swirl with little warning, the new album is a welcome interruption to the mundane and stress felt around the globe.
Tonic is an American rock band, formed in 1993 by Emerson Hart and Jeff Russo. Later members have included Dan Lavery, Kevin Shepard, and Dan Rothchild. Signed to a recording contract in 1995, the band released its debut album “Lemon Parade” in 1996. The single "If You Could Only See" reached No. 11 on the Billboard Airplay Hot 100 in 1997, and “Lemon Parade” itself reached platinum status.
Outside of Tonic, each musician made a pronounced musical impact of his own. As a sought-after composer for film, television, and video games, Russo wrote the score for HBO’s critically acclaimed “The Night Of” in addition to composing for “Legion,” “Counterpart,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and more. He garnered the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award in the category of “Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special” for “Fargo.”
Rothchild played bass in the multiplatinum pop rock outfit The Fray before going on to establish himself as a writer and producer. In recent years, he’s been involved in artist management, working with the likes of Joe Jonas and Adam Lambert. Meanwhile, Hart ignited a successful solo career, including albums such as “Cigarettes and Gasoline,” “Beauty in Disrepair” and his 2019 third full-length “32 Thousand Days”.
Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, is back in the studio with award-winning producer Richard Landis, working on a new album. It is sure to be yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan’s range.
Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. On records such as “A Picture of Me Without You" and "I Guess You Had to Be There," the ache is palpable. She is feisty and sassy on "Watch Me," "What Part of No" "Five Minutes" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has kicked up her stiletto heels in fun on her hits "Except for Monday" and "Go Away." On her epic "Something in Red" she is an honest, struggling everywoman.
Jesse Keith Whitley has generations of country music pumping through his veins. The son of Lorrie Morgan and the late Keith Whitley, and grandson of Grand Ole Opry legend George Morgan, Jesse was born with the gift of singing and songwriting. At age 23, Jesse has launched into his own career by signing with Octabrook Entertainment for touring and recording projects.
Jesse has toured with his mother, playing popular venues in the Nashville area and all across the country. His performances have driven packed houses to their feet as he delivers his own brand of country, a mix of heartfelt ballads, southern rock and hard drivin’ country.
Local and regional acts will round out the PJ's Coffee and Canfor Southern Pine Acoustic stages.
The lineup includes Grayson May, Crutchfield, The Taylormade Band, Brody McKinney, Blane Howard, the Side Street Steppers, Jimmy Lewis and 8 Second Ride, BlackStrap, Jayy Tune, Los de la Haacienda, Chris Loggins, Brooklyn Fogle, Jordan Sheppard, J.T. Lee, Cavin Kemble and local school bands, orchestras, and choirs.
"I think we've got a well-rounded lineup and we've added some new things this year and we continue to grow and evolve," Brumley said.
CLICK HERE to learn more about MusicFest headliners.
http://www.musicfesteldorado.com
MusicFest weekend will be full of paid attractions and other activities for families and children.
New to the festival this year will be the Roseburg GlowFest, a Friday Night Glow-Foam Dance party for children ages 8 - 15. Music will be provided by DJ Kn0x.
MusicFest attractions include the 4-Man Jumper System, Vertigo carnival ride, Fear Factory Ropes Course, Camouflage Camp inflatable obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall, laser tag and more.
Kidz World, sponsored by the Delek Hope fund, will offer a host of free activities, including face-painting, putt-putt golf, archery and so much more including The Little Rock Zoo with Animal Ambassadors holding an animal meet-and-greet and Otto the Otter, the mascot for the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission, will be on hand to mingle with the crowds.
Festival goers will be able to enter the RRCU Rib Cookoff, Murphy Pitard Jewelers Commemorative Necklace Drawing, South Arkansas Regional Hospital 5K/10K Run or Walk and Cole's Jewelers Miss MusicFest Pageant, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Municipal Auditorium.
Volunteers are needed for MusicFest XXXV to work two, four, and six+ hour shifts on both days. Volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt and depending on the number of hours that are worked, a choice of wristband for admission/concert or unlimited access to attractions.
To sign up to volunteer please email ivolunteer@mainstreeteldorado.org with your Name, Age, Date and Hours you are available and which area you prefer to work.
Tickets for MusicFest XXXV went on sale at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. Purchase at www.musicfesteldorado.com or mainstreeteldorado.org under the MusicFest tab. Main Street El Dorado is using the EventBrite website host for this ticketed event.
Tickets will also be available at the gate during the festival with cash. Admission is free until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. Children who are 10 years old and younger are admitted free all weekend. Early-Bird discount Weekend passes will $50 through August 20 and will increase to $60 from August 21 - September 20. Discount weekend passes will not be available after September 20.
Early-Bird discount gate admission for Friday only will be $35 from July 20 - August 20 and will increase to $40 from August 21- October 6. Early-bird discount tickets for Saturday only are $45 from July 20 - August 20. Saturday-only ticket prices will increase to $50 from August 21 - October 7.
Pit passes are an additional $10 per day, per person and allows access to the barricaded area in front of the Main Stage.
Also new this year, a VIP concert experience will be offered.
The add-on VIP ticket is $40 in addition to your gate/admission concert ticket and is only available to those aged 21+. It will offer a premium, side-stage experience with no huge crowds, air conditioned-private bathrooms, tables, chairs, unique MusicFest swag, hors d'oeuvres to snack on and two drink tickets per purchased ticket.
Wristbands for all-day access to attractions are $10 on Friday and $20 on Saturday.