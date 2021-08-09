Legendary rapper Ice Cube will headline Saturday night, October 2 of Musicfest weekend in El Dorado.
Ice Cube replaces former scheduled artists, Snoop Dogg featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, who cancelled last June.
The Murphy Arts District (MAD) made the announcement on Sunday.
The concert will take place in the First Financial Music Hall beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale to MAD members at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. August 13.
Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director, producer and CEO and founder of the Big3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league.
After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs, Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity because he was not being paid correctly. That move led to one of the most successful careers in music history. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and as a solo recording artist he has sold more than 10 million albums while remaining one of rap’s most respected and influential artists.
Beyond music, Ice Cube has established himself as one of entertainment’s most successful figures and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. In the film arena, he’s produced the “Friday,” “Ride Along,” “Barbershop” and “Are We There Yet?” franchises as well as the critically acclaimed, award-winning biopic, “Straight Outta Compton.” He is also an acclaimed writer and director who is best known for his acting.
His latest album, “Everythang’s Corrupt,” was his 18th release as a solo artist or member of a group. Most recently, Ice Cube has been working on a supergroup album titled Mt. Westmore with California legends Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40.
Doors to the concert will open at 6 p.m. with an opening act to be announced taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available in three sections; premium, pit, and general admission. Advance tickets range from $55 general admission, $85 pit, and $150 premium. All tickets will incur a venue fee & sales tax at checkout.
Premium tickets include a seat in an elevated section located in the front right and front left of the stage. Premium tickets also include a private bartender for each section. Pit tickets are general admission, standing room only and located directly in front of the stage. General admission tickets are first come, first serve, located behind the pit section. General admission is standing room only with limited seating in the back of the room.
CLICK HERE for more information about tickets.
“MAD is honored to host a legend like Ice Cube. I’ve grown up listening to his music as well as watching his movies. We are hoping that all of South Arkansas will help us spread the word that Cube is coming to El Dorado,” said MAD Marketing Coordinator Joanna Benson.
Tickets for the October 1 concert (Musicfest night 1) featuring Frank Foster with special guest Pryor and Lee are currently on sale.
