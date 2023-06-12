Juneteenth

Here are the latest clues for the 2023 Juneteenth Festival Treasure Hunt. The $500 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. CLICK HERE for more about the festival, sponsored by the United Community Organization.

7:30 a.m. Monday Clue

Hear ye! Hear ye! It’s that time in 2023!

The celebration week has come!

Cue the sounds of the organs, bass, and drum!

The treasure hunt for the Juneteenth Festival

Will definitely prove to be mentally testable!

12:30 p.m. Monday Clue

Be focused today in your mind

If it is indeed the treasure you seek to find

Whether it is up high, at eye level, or down low,

Soon and very soon you will know!

