“Sparks in the Park,” Magnolia’s pre-Independence Day festival, will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in East Side Park.
The event will climax with a fireworks show at about 9 p.m.
The CK Bar BQ truck, a favorite at the Magnolia Blossom Festival, will be on site with smoked turkey legs and nachos. SubZero New Orleans-style shaved ice will also be present.
There will be special gifts for children while the supply lasts.
Featured band Jimmy Lewis and the 8-Second Ride will perform starting at 6:30 p.m.
KVMZ-FM, 99.1, will have a special “Sparks in the Park” playlist for the duration of the fireworks show.
The event is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.