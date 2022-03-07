Daffodil

The Camden Daffodil Festival is Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 Camden Daffodil Festival is scaled back, but not cancelled.

The Camden Daffodil Festival “lite” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11-12.

Included are the following activities:

Daffodil Stroll at Grace Hill

Bring your blanket to have lunch and stroll through acres of flowers. There will be a food truck on site. Frank’s Famous N’awlins Bread Pudding will be served on the back lawn.

Saturday Children’s activities will include face painting.

Daffodil bouquets for sale.

$5 for adults, $3 for students.

Weather permitting, people may tour the daffodils at the Historic Oakland Cemetery walk, featuring appearances by old favorites and new friends. The walk is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Costumed actors will be at the Historic McCollum Chidester House. People may tour the museum and grounds.

