The 2022 Camden Daffodil Festival is scaled back, but not cancelled.
The Camden Daffodil Festival “lite” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11-12.
Included are the following activities:
Daffodil Stroll at Grace Hill
Bring your blanket to have lunch and stroll through acres of flowers. There will be a food truck on site. Frank’s Famous N’awlins Bread Pudding will be served on the back lawn.
Saturday Children’s activities will include face painting.
Daffodil bouquets for sale.
$5 for adults, $3 for students.
Weather permitting, people may tour the daffodils at the Historic Oakland Cemetery walk, featuring appearances by old favorites and new friends. The walk is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Costumed actors will be at the Historic McCollum Chidester House. People may tour the museum and grounds.