Most people at the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off will enjoy their steaks on curbs, benches or in the shade of the Courthouse.
Supporters of the Magnolia Arts Center will avoid lines and enjoy their steaks in the air-conditioned comfort of the center. The steaks will be served on real plates, with real silverware, with homemade desserts.
Magnolia Arts members may purchase tickets for the “Support the Arts Steak Dinner” for $50. Tickets for the general public are $60.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 870-901-3600.
The event will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, which is one hour earlier that the World Championship Steak Cook-off serving lines around the square.
CLICK HERE to see the Magnolia Arts Center page on Facebook.