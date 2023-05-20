Thousands of people will come to Magnolia to fish, run, shop for crafts, see displays and art exhibits – and eat lots of steak.
The 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival will dawn literally at dawn, as teams of fisherman scour Lake Columbia in the Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament.
Then, dozens of runners from all age and skill levels will trod from downtown Magnolia to Southern Arkansas University and back in the 5K race.
People will line East Main Street to watch the Parade of the World’s Greatest Steak Cookers at 10 a.m. The parade starts at University Shopping Center and ends at Main and Jackson, as cooking teams enter the square to set up for a day of competition.
The winner will take home the Governor’s Cup and the top prize of $4,000.
In between, people can enjoy the art show at the Magnolia Arts Center, pick their way through dozens of craft booths on Union Street, hear musical entertainment at Square Park, and sample the offerings of food vendors set up along West Main Street.
The festival began on Friday with the opening of the food court and the arts and craft show. The day’s highlight was a free outdoor concert at Square Park by Lanco.
It wouldn’t be a Magnolia Blossom Festival without some rain, and the rain did come on Friday night but only after events had concluded.
Today’s forecast is good, even great, with the passage of the cold front. There is a lingering 20 percent chance of late morning thunderstorms but otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high of 75.
Official Magnolia Blossom Festival guide books are available at the Information Booth on the west side of the Magnolia Square. The guide books are free.
Sixty-one steak cooking teams will vie for thousands of dollars in prize money and recognition.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
All Day
Craft Show on Union Street
Food Court on West Main Street
Safe Light -- 2 p.m.
Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament, Lake Columbia
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information Booth open on Square
7 a.m.
Registration begins for Canine Fun Show, north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden
7:30 a.m.
5K Race and Walk starts at McAlester Building, South Jackson Street. No race day registration
Fun run starts at about 8:30 a.m. Fun run race day registration 7:30 a.m., Union at Washington streets.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rods & Ribeyes Car Show, Farmers Bank parking lot on North Jackson.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
73rd Magnolia Arts Annual Art Show, Magnolia Arts Center, 116 S. Washington.
10 a.m.
Parade of World Championship Steak Cook-off teams. Lineup at University Plaza starting at 8 a.m. Parade concludes at Jackson and Main intersection.
11 a.m.
Dance Studio Showcase, Square Park.
11 a.m.
Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Magnolia Arts Center.
1 p.m.
Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Magnolia Arts Center.
2-6 p.m.
Memphis Soul Revue, Square Park.
4 p.m.
Grills fire up for World Championship Steak Cook-off.
6 p.m.
Serving Lines open for World Championship Steak Cook-off
7:30 p.m.
Awards Ceremony for the World Championship Steak Cook-off, Square Park Albemarle Stage.
