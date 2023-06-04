Plans have been announced for Columbia County Juneteenth festivities by the United Community Organization.
Main events will be held Saturday, June 17 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
The first event will be the Miss Juneteenth Pageant at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Foundation Hall at Southern Arkansas University’s Reynolds Center. There will be categories for ages up to 1, 2-4, 5-7, 8-11, 12-15 and 16-18. CeeCee Ross will host the pageant.
CLICK HERE for a pageant application.
Applications may also be picked up at Blackmon’s Barber and Beauty Salon.
Juneteenth’s Got Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot, will start Monday, June 12. Clues for the $500 treasure will be provided through local news media and will be posted on the UCO’s Facebook page.
CLICK HERE to see the Facebook page.
The festival will sponsor its annual Gospel Explosion at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Amelia Shields will be the host.
A community choir will be part of the Gospel Explosion. It will rehearse at Bethany Baptist Church in McNeil at 6:30 p.m. June 10, June 13 and June 15.
The Gospel Explosion will be dedicated to the memory of the late Eric Baker.
There is no admission charge.
Events on Saturday, June 17 will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. Line-up will be at 9 a.m. at University Plaza Shopping Center on Main Street. The parade will be on East Main Street and turn left onto Pine Street. The parade will break up at Life Builders Restoration Church.
There is no entry fee for the parade.
CLICK HERE for a parade entry form.
Gates will open at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Food and craft vendors and Top Sarge Entertainment’s Kiddie Land will be open at that time.
Other events at the fairgrounds:
11:30 a.m. Informational forum.
Noon. Rib Cook-off Competition begins.
4:30 p.m. Jackie Martin Memorial Bingo.
5 p.m. Domino tournament
6 p.m. Dance showcase, pavilion.
7 p.m. Rib Cook-Off and other winners announced.
7:30 p.m. The Vybe performs.
9 p.m. Festival ends.
The Rib Cook-Off will have top prizes of $500, $300 and $200. CLICK HERE for a Rib Cook-Off application.
Juneteenth Festival T-shirts range between $15-$17. They are available at Morgan’s Beauty Supply, Blackmon’s Barber and Beauty Salon, Cadence Bank and the main branch of Farmers Bank.