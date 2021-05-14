Here’s an early look at the Magnolia Blossom Festival on Friday afternoon.
Activities are in and around the Columbia County Courthouse Square in Magnolia.
The festival continues through Saturday night.
Photos by Mike McNeill, magnoliareporter.com
