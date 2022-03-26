First Friday Monthly Market in Camden is back for the 2022 season from 6-9 p.m. April 1. The organizers will kick off this year with “Swing into Spring” in downtown Camden.
Lots of fun and activities are planned. Vendors will be set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from wood workings to jewelry.
Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be throughout the market to provide all kinds of entertainment for the young and old alike. At this first market there will be special Easter Egg hunts. The public can find out about an upcoming fishing tournament. The Camden Fire Department will be giving some fire safety tips.
Camden’s newest food truck, “Crawfish Haven,” will be set up with Cajun cooked crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. The “One Stop Eatery” truck will have hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes and more. Other treats from Navajo tacos on Indian fry bread, street tacos, flavored popcorn, baked goods, and the Four Points Coffee Cart with macarons will be on hand.
Live music will be back in the little park at the corner of Washington & Adams. This month’s performer will be Connor McMurray. A Camden native and SAU Tech Honor Student, McMurray can be found playing throughout the Golden Triangle.
There will be a cornhole tournament on Adams Avenue in front of What’s Cookin’.
Axe throwing will be in front of Native Dog Brewing.
Downtown merchants will be open late for all your shopping convenience offering great First Friday specials.
For more information, contact Charlotte Young, 870-807-1468, firstfridaycamdenar@gmail.com