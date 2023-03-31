First Friday Monthly Market in Camden will have a theme for its first 2023 market of “Bloom Where You Are Planted” on April 7.
With the market falling on Good Friday, and thanks to Lorecia Hutchins Shelter Insurance, there will be special Easter Egg Hunt for children at the market. They can also visit with the Easter Bunny during the evening and take a fun photo.
Several first-time vendors will be showing their wares, with everything from special leather works, hand thrown pottery, resin art, fresh cut flowers, Easter flower halos, honey, pickles, fresh veggies and farm raised beef.
Two food trucks will be located at the Washington Street and Madison Avenue intersection. Crawfish Haven will be set up with Cajun cooked crawfish and shrimp. Mortuary BBQ will also be on site.
Headbangers Creamery will be offering ice cream tacos, floats and other ice cream treats. Other food items can be found throughout the market from flavored popcorn, baked goods, macarons, cheesecake jars even tea party boxes.
The April performer is The Experience. They are a Camden favorite with jazz and blues. Dancing is always allowed.
During the band breaks enjoy a lively demonstration from Dance 2 Fit.
Downtown merchants will be open late.
First Friday Monthly Market is from 6-9 p.m.