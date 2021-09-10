The 2021 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun on September 15-18 at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, former Boys & Girls Club, at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden.
Livestock, food and craft exhibits will all be part of the fair.
Carnival armbands will be on sale at Ken’s Discount Hardware and Farmers Bank Main Branch in Downtown Camden.
Discount pricing on armbands is $15. Once the fair opens armbands will only be sold at the fair for $20. Armbands do not include gate admission price. Gate admission is $5 for adults and children 4 years of age and up.
Parking is free.
The schedule:
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, and MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 and TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
5-8 p.m. Enter creative arts at Shaddock Gym
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
9 a.m. Poultry and Rabbits
6 p.m. Sheep and Goat Show
Carnival Rides - $5.00 Admission
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
6 p.m. Beef & Swine Show
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
11:30 a.m. Premium Sale Lunch (served in to-go trays)
12 p.m. Premium Sale
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Free admission: 10 a.m. to noon, with a petting zoo