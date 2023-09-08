The grounds of the El Dorado Conference and Student Center will host the 24th SouthArk Outdoor Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is a donation of packaged food, which will be accepted at all entrances.
Exhibits, live music, outdoor themed vendors, KidsWorld and contests are all part of the fun.
The day will begin with the Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by SAMA, starting time is at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Withrow Family Rib Cookoff, the Williams Orthodontics KidsWorld, The Systems Group Student Art Contest, Clean Harbors Auto Show, and South Arkansas Regional Hospital Safety Street, where first responders will provide fun and educational activities.
Rib contest winners are vying for thousands of dollars in prizes and awards.
Many exhibitors will be indoors at the El Dorado Conference Center.
The main stage will be behind the east entrance of the conference center.
The schedule:
6:15 a.m. 5k Run/Walk Packet Pickup & Registration, corner of East Cedar and Jefferson streets.
7:30 a.m. 5k Run/Walk Race starts at Cedar and Jefferson.
8:30 a.m. 5k Run/Walk Race Award Announcement (Main Stage)
9:15 a.m. Colton Gleghorn Band (Main Stage)
11 a.m. Judging for Cookoff Best Team Spirit
11:30 a.m. Jimmy Lewis & the 8 Second Ride Band (Main Stage)
12 p.m. Judging for Cookoff Best Rig Construction
1:45 p.m. Aces Wild Band (Main Stage)
3:15 p.m. Pick up purchased ribs
4:00 p.m. Rib Cook-Off Award Announcements (Main Stage)