The 2023 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival will conduct a curtailed version of the annual event on Saturday.
Events this year will be conducted as a fundraiser for the 2024 festival.
Doors to the Emerson School Cafeteria will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.
There will be a parade through the school grounds starting at 9:30 a.m., and the Pea Shelling Contest will start at 10 a.m.
The Purple Hull Pea Meal of peas and cornbread will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with entertainment provided. Meals are $10 per plate. A silent auction will also be held during the event with items donated by community members.