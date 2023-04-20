Auditions for the Harry Potter parody, “Wizards and Wands” by Chris Burruto, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 25-26 at the Magnolia Arts Center.
The parody combines all seven J.K. Rowling books into one family-friendly performance. Complete with the appearances from the Sorting Cat, a Golden Snotch, and a sock puppet Basilisk, will Harry Blotter and his friend defeat Lord Moldyvort in time to save the world?
Parts are available for actors ages 13 and up.
The play will be staged June 20-23 at Magnolia Arts. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public.
CLICK HERE to see the Magnolia Arts Center website.