Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.