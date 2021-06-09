SAU Tech received a grant of $996,275 from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) at its annual meeting.
The grant will be used for the restoration of one set of the 500-Man Barracks owned by SAU Tech.
SAU Tech's restoration project is in response to the need for student housing. As the college has grown, the need for expanded student housing has become a primary concern. Lack of adequate housing options for students in the community is the driving force behind the project, Dr. Jason Morrison said in his presentation to the ANCRC Council.
“The students SAU Tech serves many times have no options for housing outside of campus housing. Our population is composed of low-income and first-generation students who need the security that campus housing can provide. This project addresses the exterior of the building and will repair windows, the roof, and drainage systems. We plan to go back before the council for Phase II to renovate the interior and replace the HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. We are grateful for the support of the ANCRC for this project."
The building, currently referred to as C & D Dorms, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is one of the original buildings that made up the campus of the Shumaker Naval Ammunition Depot. The building was used to house personnel and civilians who worked on the base. The meeting to kick off the project took place this week, and work is expected to begin as soon as possible.
Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, who serves as secretary of the ANCRC, said, "The ANCRC Trust Fund has funded over $425 million in projects since its first grants were made in 1989. Many important buildings and properties across Arkansas have been saved for future generations by the fund, and we are a better state for it."
The ANCRC Council distributed $29.9 million to 17 projects that will restore and protect state-owned lands and property.