Southern Arkansas University Tech has named Columbia County students on its Chancellor’s List.

Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.

Columbia County students on the Chancellor’s List:

Matthew DeSeguirant of Magnolia

Jason Register of Magnolia

Madison Lee of Magnolia

Angela Collins of Magnolia

Zachary Colquitt of McNeil

Cameron Warren of Magnolia

Chassidy Carter of Waldo

Kaylee Dyson of Magnolia

Briana Ellison of Magnolia

Daqwhan Moss of Waldo

Abbigail Poindexter of Magnolia

