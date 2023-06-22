Southern Arkansas University Tech has named Columbia County students on its Chancellor’s List.
Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.
Columbia County students on the Chancellor’s List:
Matthew DeSeguirant of Magnolia
Jason Register of Magnolia
Madison Lee of Magnolia
Angela Collins of Magnolia
Zachary Colquitt of McNeil
Cameron Warren of Magnolia
Chassidy Carter of Waldo
Kaylee Dyson of Magnolia
Briana Ellison of Magnolia
Daqwhan Moss of Waldo
Abbigail Poindexter of Magnolia