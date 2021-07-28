The SAU Tech Black History Celebration Committee has named Robert J. White as the July 2021 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero.
Each year the Black History Celebration Committee, comprised of college staff and community members, hosts an annual fundraiser to raise money for the Betty J. Lewis Minority Scholarship Fund. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Black History Celebration was canceled.
In lieu of this event, the Black History Celebration Committee made the decision to name a Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero for each month leading up to the 2022 event.
Robert J. White was born on August 29, 1950, in Laran, LA, to Tice White Jr. and Clansie White. He was raised in Hillsboro, AR. He graduated in 1968 from Washington High School in El Dorado.
After high school, he worked approximately two years at J.M. Poultry in El Dorado until he was drafted into the Army, where he served from March 1970 – November 1971 and obtained the rank of Specialist 4. He also received the Soldier of the Month, 5th CST BDE at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
After returning from military service, White enrolled at SAU Tech and graduated in July 1974 with an AAS degree in food management with honors. He was the first graduate to be hired at SAU Tech immediately after graduation. He worked as assistant cafeteria manager and instructor, assistant professor and several administrator positions before retiring after 41 years of service in the position of director of Special Programs and Educational Services.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business from SAU Magnolia. He is a graduate of the Holiday Inn University General Manager Program, where he was the 1st African American to graduate from the program. He is a 1996 graduate of Leadership Camden, and a 2014 graduate of Leadership Arkansas Sponsored by Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.
He has been married to the former Ora Lee Spiller for 47 years, who is also retired. They have 3 children, Tice (Tonya) of Madison, MS; Brice of Fayetteville, AR; and BriTicea of Madison, MS; and two granddaughters, Tia and Tamia.
He is a member of Whitest Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Camden. He has held many officer positions in the church and the Ouachita District Association.
White has served in numerous city and state organizations. He was elected to three two-year terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives, starting in January 1999. Among bills he sponsored were Act 1332 that created the Better Chance Program, which provided a high-quality preschool; and Act 1396, which set minimum firefighter training standard. White served on the Joint Budget Committee and the House Education Committee.