South Arkansas schools and institutions are among the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas grant recipients for this cycle.
A total of $3,360,327 will directly impact 71 of Arkansas’ 75 counties. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in the Natural State.
Grants awarded in South Arkansas:
SHARE Foundation, El Dorado ($150,000) – to expand palliative care services in Union, Ouachita, Calhoun, Columbia and Bradley counties.
Southern Arkansas University Tech, East Camden ($148,758) – to provide phlebotomy and pharmacy tech training to underrepresented, minority and marginalized persons in the Delta Region.
Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Lake Village ($150,000) – to increase mental health resources for 12- to 18-year-olds living in rural parts of the state. At least 5,200 people will be trained to provide mental health and suicide prevention assistance.
Ashdown Community Foundation, Inc., Ashdown ($150,000) – to construct the Ashdown City Park Inclusive Playground.
City of Hampton, Hampton ($6,000) – to purchase a slide and other playground equipment for children in the city of Hampton and Calhoun County.
University of Arkansas at Monticello, Monticello ($150,000) – to upgrade the newborn, infant, adult and geriatric manikins to be used during skills training for nursing students.