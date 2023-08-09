Southern Arkansas University will conduct two summer graduation ceremonies on Friday, divided by college.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will be for graduates of the Rankin College of Business, and the College of Education & Human Performance (undergraduate and graduate degrees).
The 2 p.m. ceremony will be for the Dempsey College of Liberal & Performing Arts, and College of Science & Engineering (undergraduate and graduate degrees).
The ceremonies will be held at the W.T. Watson Athletic Facility.
Candidates should arrive for check-in at the Auxiliary Gym at least one hour before their ceremony begins. They should go to the main entrance of the Watson facility and follow the posted signs to make your way to the Auxiliary Gym.
Graduation regalia (caps and gowns, plus hoods for master’s students) are available to pick up at the SAU Bookstore during regular business hours beginning at noon on Monday July 24th. Candidates can also pick up their regalia at the check-in area in the Auxiliary Gym the day of the ceremony.
Only university-approved accessories, such as academic cords, stoles, and medallions from within academic disciplines, may be worn over regalia. Decorated caps are not permitted. Candidates will be asked to remove any unauthorized items.
Grisham Photography will be taking professional pictures during the ceremony. An envelope included in the regalia bag will provide instructions about purchasing these photographs.
Photography order envelopes can also be picked up and dropped off at the check-in table before the ceremony, or orders can be made by contacting Grisham Photography directly at (318) 539-3489 or j.grisham@hotmail.com.
Diplomas for all graduates will be mailed to the address provided on the graduation application approximately 60 days after commencement.