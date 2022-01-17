The application period is open for interested college-aged students to apply for the Arkansas Public Service Internship Program (MyARInternship).
The Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS) launched the program in the summer of 2021 to provide opportunities to learn about state government.
TSS and other state executive-branch departments will host students for eight weeks this summer, June 6 through July 29. Students will meet with elected officials, visit state facilities, and work on department-level projects. This transformative program gives students the chance to enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices. Students will have fun, earn income, and build key relationships.
“My goal for this program is to serve as a recruiting tool for the State of
Arkansas," said TSS Secretary Amy Fecher. “Students will get to experience public service and get a real-world experience working for the state. Last summer, some interns were offered to extend the internship, while others were offered full-time positions. That is what this internship is all about,” said Fecher.
To be eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age on or before the first day of the internship, and meet at least one of the following criteria:
-- Completed the first year of college and enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program
-- Graduated from an undergraduate or graduate program no more than two years before the internship.
-- Or, be a veteran with a high school diploma and/or equivalent and served on active duty in the two (2) years preceding the internship
CLICK HERE to apply for the 2022 MyARInternship Program.