Ashley Hollis, a Southern Arkansas University student has been named a recipient of a $500 Arkansas Women in Agriculture scholarship.
Hollis found a passion for agriculture and rodeo while competing in rodeo queen competitions. Originally from Hamburg, she currently serves as the 2020 Miss Crossett PRCA Rodeo Queen and is studying animal science at Southern Arkansas University. Hollis is interning with the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS). Her future goals include educating the public about agriculture and helping farmers bring their production to peak performance.
AWIA President Donette Spann said, “Our organization is committed to helping grow and develop women involved in all aspects of agriculture. Our scholarship program is just one way we’re able to demonstrate our commitment to young women pursuing careers in ag.”
Arkansas Women in Agriculture, Inc. is a private non-profit whose main goals are to provide educational programming and a network of support for women involved in agriculture.