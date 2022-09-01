Southern Arkansas University shattered its previous fall enrollment records, officially reporting on Wednesday that the Magnolia campus had enrolled 5,094 students.
It’s a 15 percent enrollment increase from last fall. In 2021, SAU reported 4,434 students, which was an increase of only 2 students from the pandemic year of 2020.
The university said in a statement that SAU beat enrollment predictions with increases in first-year, transfer, and graduate students.
“We feel so completely fortunate to reach this historic level in our enrollment. So many people in our SAU community worked tirelessly and built strong relationships with our student body and their families to make this milestone happen,” said Dr.
Trey Berry, SAU president. “This has been a complete team effort. Our SAU family goes above and beyond to make SAU feel like home for our students.”
Undergraduate enrollment for the fall was 3,148 students.
The incoming freshman class shows an 10% increase over the entering class of fall 2021. This is coupled with a freshman retention rate increasing 7% from the previous fall class.
Transfer student enrollment also saw a boost this fall with a 54% increase.
Graduate enrollment at SAU is at an all-time high. The 53% increase in graduate enrollment included higher numbers seeking master’s degrees in teaching, business administration, clinical and mental health counseling, computer information science and public administration, and a doctorate in education in rural and diverse educational leadership.
As more students choose SAU, the community enjoys continued growth in areas such as the Mulerider Band. Now the largest in the university’s history at 195 students, Director of Bands J.P. Wilson said, “We are one of the largest college marching bands in Arkansas and we are very excited for this season.”
SAU nursing students completed the 2022 NCLEX with a first-time pass rate of 100%, which ranks them first in Arkansas among bachelor of science in nursing programs.
“We are so proud of our faculty and students,” said Dr. Karen Landry, department chair. “Our students have the commitment necessary to successfully complete this program. Nursing curricula are not easy. We are preparing these students for one of the most challenging and versatile careers available today. Family members entrust their loved ones to our care, and patient safety is our highest priority. We are an essential member of any healthcare team, and we take our responsibilities very seriously at SAU.”
Campus Housing provides a home away from home for 1,722 SAU students -- a 3.3% increase from last year. Sandra Martin, dean of housing, said, “We are so excited to see so many faces back on campus, and we get to welcome so many more to campus housing.”
Students can select from 16 different residential living options, including traditional, suite-style, or apartments. Among several residential options, SAU provides residential interest groups that pair living with learning communities.
SAU’s Office of Admissions is gearing up for next year. Students interested in attending SAU are encouraged to visit campus.