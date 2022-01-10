News from peers of Southern Arkansas University – the 11 other member schools of the Great American Conference.
Arkansas Tech University, Russellville
Members of the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees toured the restored Williamson Hall in December. Dr. Cathi McMahan, professor of recreation and park administration and coordinator of programs in the ATU Department of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration (PRHA), shared details of each classroom and laboratory space as trustees made their way through the historic structure. Williamson Hall had a long and storied history even before it became home to the ATU Department of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration.
East Central University, Ada, OK
The Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) Board of Regents has begun the search for the next president of East Central University after accepting the resignation of ECU President Dr. Katricia G. Pierson. Pierson assumed the presidency of Crowder College (Missouri) on January 1. The current ECU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Jeffrey K. Gibson, has been appointed by the board as interim president. Gibson has been at ECU since 2020 and will assume presidential duties.
Harding University, Searcy
The Harding University American Studies Institute will host NCAA champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow on Tuesday, January 18, and Harvard professor, bestselling author and The Atlantic columnist Arthur Brooks Thursday, March 31, for the spring presentations of its distinguished lecture series. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. He played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets and went on to play professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization for five years before retiring in February 2021. Tebow is a college football analyst for ESPN and an author of four New York Times best-selling books. Brooks teaches public leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and management practice at the Harvard Business School. Before joining the Harvard faculty in July 2019, he served for ten years as president of American Enterprise Institute, one of the world’s leading think tanks based in Washington, D.C. Brooks is the author of 12 books, including three national bestsellers. He is a columnist for The Atlantic, host of the podcast “How to Build a Happy Life,” and subject of the 2019 documentary “The Pursuit.”
Henderson State University, Arkadelphia
Henderson State University faculty members are always searching for methods to motivate and encourage their students. Dr. MaryJane Dunn-Whitener, professor of Spanish, took the initiative to develop the theme of “Pilgrimage: A Transformational Journey.” “A pilgrimage is a journey where a person goes in search of new or expanded meaning about themselves, others, nature, or a higher good, through the experience,” said Dunn. Dunn believes that time spent at the university should allow students to look towards their future and focus on their goals. She encourages students to think of that time as a pilgrimage because it is an opportunity for personal growth and transformation. Every few years, Dunn leads the “Camino de Santiago'' pilgrimage in Portugal and Spain. In May 2022, she plans to take a small group on this pilgrimage. They will fly to Portugal and walk to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. This walk lasts for 13 days with only one day of rest, for a total distance of around 160 miles.
Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, OK
The Northeastern State University Foundation awarded an all-time record of more than $1 million in privately-funded scholarships to students in 2021. The foundation awarded $1,028,991 in privately-funded scholarships, eclipsing the previous record of $988,558 set in 2020. With the funds raised in 2021, the NSU Foundation was able to award 1,198 scholarships to NSU students. “In 2020, the NSU Foundation awarded over $988,000 in student scholarships, nearly eight times the amount awarded in 2000, and nearly double what was awarded in 2010,” Peggy Glenn, executive director of the NSU Foundation, said. “This year, though, the NSU Foundation surpassed $1 million in scholarship awards for the first time ever.” The average value of an NSU Foundation scholarship in 2021 was $858. In 2020, the average value of a foundation scholarship was $814.
Northwestern State University, Alva, OK
Dr. Janet Cunningham, Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s 19th president and first woman to hold the position, has announced her plans to retire on June 30, 2022, after nearly 50 years of service in higher education. “I have loved serving Northwestern in many capacities,” Cunningham said. “But, I am excited for the future of Northwestern with new leadership and the opportunity to spend more time with my family.” With 16 successful years as president, she becomes the second longest-serving president in institutional history. President Cunningham began her service at Northwestern as a student worker in 1973, continuing to advance as she earned her bachelor’s, master’s and then doctoral degree.
Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia
Dr. Nathan Reyna, associate professor of biology at Ouachita Baptist University, has won the first Innovation in Education Award from the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB). The Cell Bio Virtual 2021 conference was held online December 1-10. Cell Bio is a joint international annual meeting of the ASCB and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO). Reyna spoke and was presented his award on the first day of the virtual meeting. According to the ASCB website, the new Innovation in Education Award is given to recognize the career of an individual who has achieved ASCB’s mission of improving education, creating professional development opportunities and improving diversity in STEM-related fields of study. Reyna was selected for his work as principal investigator of two programs at Ouachita funded by the National Science Foundation.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, OK
Thanks to a new agreement, Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be able to offer students the ability to continue to pursue a career in nursing on the Durant campus. Murray State College (MSC), a two-year community college in Tishomingo, and Southeastern have entered into an arrangement in which the “Murray at Southeastern Nursing Program’’ has been established. Tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2023 pending accreditation approval, Murray students enrolled in the program will attend classes on the Southeastern-Durant campus.
Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene University has awarded doctoral degrees to the University’s first cohort of the EdD in Administration and Leadership program. Fifteen graduates received their diplomas at the December 4, 2021 graduation ceremony in Bethany. In less than 32 months, the Doctor of Education program prepares students to become expert leaders in their organizations and inspire meaningful change—in educational institutions, private companies, nonprofits and others. The coursework is offered entirely online or in-person.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) with locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon has scheduled the dedication of the General Thomas P. Stafford Archives for Sunday, January 23 at the Al Harris Library on the Weatherford campus. The archives will utilize the latest in preservation technology and techniques to house sensitive historical documents and papers and will highlight Stafford’s lifetime of achievements. Stafford is a former astronaut who was born in Weatherford. “We are deeply honored that our longtime benefactor and partner, General Thomas P. Stafford, has designated the Al Harris Library here at SWOSU as the repository for his papers and historic documents,” said SWOSU President Dr. Diana Lovell. Stafford established the Stafford Air & Space Museum in 1993 with two rooms near the Weatherford airport (which is also now named for Stafford). Today, the museum is a Smithsonian affiliate and preserves over 63,000 square feet of historic information and educational resources.
University of Arkansas at Monticello
The Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) moved into a newly renovated space on the Monticello campus. Since then, students have benefited from the commercial-grade kitchen, storage area, and large classroom lab setting. The HTM program prepares students for employment in the growing hospitality and tourism industry. Students may seek careers in hotel and restaurant management, tourism, or guest services. The program prepares students for entry-level positions in the hospitality industry and can enhance the skills of individuals currently employed in lodging, gaming, entertainment venues, and restaurants.