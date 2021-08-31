Tickets are available for the Southern Arkansas University Theatre production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”
“Twelfth Night” will have three evening performances at Harton Theater at 7:30 p.m. starting September 23, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, September 26.
Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for seniors and SAU staff and $10 for the general public.
Tickets may be purchased at the theatre. CLICK HERE to order tickets online.
“Twelfth Night” is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino.
Orsino sends Cesario to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile Olivia’s chambermaid, Maria, rowdy uncle, Sir Toby Belch, and his friend Sir Andrew Ague-Cheek play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia’s stuffy and uptight steward. Eventually Sebastian turns up and causes even more confusion, chaos and comedy.
The production, directed by Dan Pivovar and performed by the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department, is being put to the background of the bold and colorful 1980s and set in Hawaii. Twelfth Night is a play that embraces the absurd and over the top making the decade of frizzy hair, parachute pants, and iconic music the perfect backdrop for this hilarious retelling.