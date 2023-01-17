Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named
to its Dean's List.
(Editor’s note: The university provides magnoliareporter.com with a list of only those Dean’s List students who are international students, or from Columbia County).
Teresa Benites is a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Tylaa Beraud is a sophomore Chemistry (Forensic Science) major from Magnolia, AR.
Michael Brewer is a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.
Azaria Broomfield is a junior Public Health major from Magnolia, AR.
Taniya Carey is a freshman Political Science major from Magnolia, AR.
Lauren Chambliss is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia, AR.
Ariel Chappel is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia, AR.
Rodrick Coffman is a sophomore Computer Science major from Magnolia, AR.
Tyler Dennis is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from Magnolia, AR.
Emma Ellington is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Rina Feuget is a junior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Noah Garland is a senior Computer Science major from Magnolia, AR.
Erica Gooden is a senior Accounting major from Magnolia, AR.
Dale Gray is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.
James Greaves is a freshman Management major from Magnolia, AR.
Anna Gunnels is a senior Mass Media major from Magnolia, AR.
Maggie Gunnels is a senior Mass Media major with a minor in History from Magnolia, AR.
Maria Guzman is a senior Graphic Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Riley Hall is a freshman Psychology major from Magnolia, AR.
Kelly Harmon is a sophomore Psychology major from Magnolia, AR.
Connor Harrington is a senior Mathematics major with a minor in Education from Magnolia, AR.
Kelsey Hayes is a senior Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Zachary Heathman is a junior Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.
Shantoria Howard is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Cassidy Jones is a freshman Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.
Kailee King is a freshman Writing major from Magnolia, AR.
Riley Klober is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Bailey Ladner is a senior Entrepreneurship major from Magnolia, AR.
Shadiamond Love is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia, AR.
Chansin Manning is a junior Management major from Magnolia, AR.
Hunter McLaughlin is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.
Lindsey McWilliams is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Management from Magnolia, AR.
Olivia Munn is a freshman Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Ian Murphy is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Magnolia, AR.
Anwaar Nahshal is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Jacob Nielsen is a junior Financial Analysis major from Magnolia, AR.
Allison Owen is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Riley Payne is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Aniya Pickings is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Ella Price is a senior Healthcare Administration major from Magnolia, AR.
Paulette Reed is a senior Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.
Megan Reyome is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Emma Rich is a sophomore Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Magnolia, AR.
Ruth Rivera is a freshman Exercise Science (Pre-Professional) major from Magnolia, AR.
Sarah Roy is a senior Foreign Languages major from Magnolia, AR.
Clemente Saenz is a junior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Diana Salgado is a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Marcus Snider is a freshman Sport Management (Athletic Administration) major from Magnolia, AR.
Clara Souter is a junior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Sara Westfall is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Amy Wooldridge is a senior Graphic Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Kiara Frazier is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from McNeil, AR.
Zachary Lout is a freshman Exercise Science (Pre-Professional) major from McNeil, AR.
Sheryl Ross is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from McNeil, AR.
Jordan Sigala is a senior Engineering major from McNeil, AR.
Cheridy Adams is a senior Marketing (Sales Option) major from Taylor, AR.
Seleta Canterbury is a freshman Public Health major from Taylor, AR.
Madison Higgins is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.
Shaylee Hoyle is a junior Engineering major from Taylor, AR.
Garrett Ingle is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Taylor, AR.
Colby Jackson is a senior Agricultural Business major with a minor in Psychology from Taylor, AR.
Leia McDonald is a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Taylor, AR.
Kaylee Morehead is a junior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.
Chloe Whitehead is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Taylor, AR.
Raediesha Tucker is a senior Musical Theatre major with a minor in Psychology from Waldo, AR.
Whitley Campbell is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Perkins, OK.
Matthew Tennant is a senior Graphic Design major from Charlestown, Australia.
Alexander Gerrard is a sophomore Financial Analysis major from Red Deer County, Canada.
Kobe Morris is a senior Sport Management (Athletic Administration) major from Victoria, Canada.
Luke Cote is a freshman General Business major from Regina, Canada.
Martina Cortal Badosa is a freshman Marketing (Media Option) major from Barcelona, Spain.
Adrian Gheorghe is a freshman General Business major from London, England.
Ole Lukas Valkyser is a junior Financial Planning major from Moenchengladbach, Germany.
Annika Berrendorf is a freshman Psychology major from Andernach, Germany.
Taegeun Ahn is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Gangneung-si, South Korea.
Jo Tan is a junior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Bandar Sungai Long, Malaysia.
Uchenna Jong Loy is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Senater Adamgbe is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Abuja, Nigeria.
Lena Milosevic is a senior Cyber Criminology major from Novi Sad, Serbia.
Javdatbek Mukhitdinov is a senior Engineering major from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.