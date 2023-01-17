SAU

Nelson Hall at Southern Arkansas University.

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named

to its Dean's List.

(Editor’s note: The university provides magnoliareporter.com with a list of only those Dean’s List students who are international students, or from Columbia County).

Teresa Benites is a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Tylaa Beraud is a sophomore Chemistry (Forensic Science) major from Magnolia, AR.

Michael Brewer is a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.

Azaria Broomfield is a junior Public Health major from Magnolia, AR.

Taniya Carey is a freshman Political Science major from Magnolia, AR.

Lauren Chambliss is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia, AR.

Ariel Chappel is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia, AR.

Rodrick Coffman is a sophomore Computer Science major from Magnolia, AR.

Tyler Dennis is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from Magnolia, AR.

Emma Ellington is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Rina Feuget is a junior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Noah Garland is a senior Computer Science major from Magnolia, AR.

Erica Gooden is a senior Accounting major from Magnolia, AR.

Dale Gray is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.

James Greaves is a freshman Management major from Magnolia, AR.

Anna Gunnels is a senior Mass Media major from Magnolia, AR.

Maggie Gunnels is a senior Mass Media major with a minor in History from Magnolia, AR.

Maria Guzman is a senior Graphic Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Riley Hall is a freshman Psychology major from Magnolia, AR.

Kelly Harmon is a sophomore Psychology major from Magnolia, AR.

Connor Harrington is a senior Mathematics major with a minor in Education from Magnolia, AR.

Kelsey Hayes is a senior Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Zachary Heathman is a junior Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.

Shantoria Howard is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Cassidy Jones is a freshman Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.

Kailee King is a freshman Writing major from Magnolia, AR.

Riley Klober is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Bailey Ladner is a senior Entrepreneurship major from Magnolia, AR.

Shadiamond Love is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia, AR.

Chansin Manning is a junior Management major from Magnolia, AR.

Hunter McLaughlin is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.

Lindsey McWilliams is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Management from Magnolia, AR.

Olivia Munn is a freshman Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Ian Murphy is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Magnolia, AR.

Anwaar Nahshal is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Jacob Nielsen is a junior Financial Analysis major from Magnolia, AR.

Allison Owen is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Riley Payne is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Aniya Pickings is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Ella Price is a senior Healthcare Administration major from Magnolia, AR.

Paulette Reed is a senior Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.

Megan Reyome is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Emma Rich is a sophomore Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Magnolia, AR.

Ruth Rivera is a freshman Exercise Science (Pre-Professional) major from Magnolia, AR.

Sarah Roy is a senior Foreign Languages major from Magnolia, AR.

Clemente Saenz is a junior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Diana Salgado is a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Marcus Snider is a freshman Sport Management (Athletic Administration) major from Magnolia, AR.

Clara Souter is a junior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Sara Westfall is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Amy Wooldridge is a senior Graphic Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Kiara Frazier is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from McNeil, AR.

Zachary Lout is a freshman Exercise Science (Pre-Professional) major from McNeil, AR.

Sheryl Ross is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from McNeil, AR.

Jordan Sigala is a senior Engineering major from McNeil, AR.

Cheridy Adams is a senior Marketing (Sales Option) major from Taylor, AR.

Seleta Canterbury is a freshman Public Health major from Taylor, AR.

Madison Higgins is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.

Shaylee Hoyle is a junior Engineering major from Taylor, AR.

Garrett Ingle is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Taylor, AR.

Colby Jackson is a senior Agricultural Business major with a minor in Psychology from Taylor, AR.

Leia McDonald is a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Taylor, AR.

Kaylee Morehead is a junior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.

Chloe Whitehead is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Taylor, AR.

Raediesha Tucker is a senior Musical Theatre major with a minor in Psychology from Waldo, AR.

Whitley Campbell is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Perkins, OK.

Matthew Tennant is a senior Graphic Design major from Charlestown, Australia.

Alexander Gerrard is a sophomore Financial Analysis major from Red Deer County, Canada.

Kobe Morris is a senior Sport Management (Athletic Administration) major from Victoria, Canada.

Luke Cote is a freshman General Business major from Regina, Canada.

Martina Cortal Badosa is a freshman Marketing (Media Option) major from Barcelona, Spain.

Adrian Gheorghe is a freshman General Business major from London, England.

Ole Lukas Valkyser is a junior Financial Planning major from Moenchengladbach, Germany.

Annika Berrendorf is a freshman Psychology major from Andernach, Germany.

Taegeun Ahn is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Gangneung-si, South Korea.

Jo Tan is a junior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Bandar Sungai Long, Malaysia.

Uchenna Jong Loy is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Senater Adamgbe is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Abuja, Nigeria.

Lena Milosevic is a senior Cyber Criminology major from Novi Sad, Serbia.

Javdatbek Mukhitdinov is a senior Engineering major from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

