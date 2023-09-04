Southern Arkansas University has named new faculty and staff for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.
Catelyn Janda, Professional Academic Advisor
Trevor Blankenship, Spirit Coach/Coordinator of Student Programs
John Jones, Dean, College of Education and Human Performance, Professor of Education
Vickie Young, Associate Director of Financial Aid
Bryce Brooks, Graduate School Recruiter
Sarah Ford, Assistant Volleyball Coach
Katherine Borsig, Clinical Faculty (Associate Professor)
Kalon Noble, Education Specialist
Desiree Stipp-Bethune, Student Development Assistant
David Gustafson, Desktop Services Technician
Paul Mashburn Jr., HVAC Technician Assistant
Megan Harris, Administrative Assistant III – Student Affairs
Shelbye Yarbrough, Title IV-E Field Trainer
Lucas Talley, Public Safety Officer
Breanna Hargis, Administrative Specialist II - Nursing
Mallie Mullins, Administrative Specialist II - Housing
Andrew Anderson, Visiting Director of Athletic Bands/Instructor of Music
Leondered Queen, Assistant Coach for Men's and Women's Track and Cross Country
Jodi Waters, Clinical Faculty Site Supervisor
Joshua Miller, Instructor of Criminal Justice
Kimberly Thomas, Clinical Faculty Site Supervisor
Jasmine Parajuli, Assistant Professor of Marketing
Bouchaib Zazoum, Associate Professor of Engineering Physics
Jennifer Hartman, Assistant Professor of Counselor Education
Laney Mitcham, Instructor of Finance
Abenezer Ayele, Instructor of Mathematics
Raj Singh, Visiting Associate Professor of Computer Science
Andreea Stowe, Instructor of Chemistry
Jie Zhou, Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Data Science
Megan Garrett Quebedeaux, Assistant Professor of Education
April Ruffins, Part Time Cashier, Financial Services
Chong Li, Assistant Professor Practicum Trainee - Mathematics
Joey Kaar, Theatre Tech/Shop Foreperson
Beth Hervey, Assistant Director of SAU+VISTA