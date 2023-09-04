Logo

Southern Arkansas University has named new faculty and staff for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Catelyn Janda, Professional Academic Advisor

Trevor Blankenship, Spirit Coach/Coordinator of Student Programs

John Jones, Dean, College of Education and Human Performance, Professor of Education

Vickie Young, Associate Director of Financial Aid

Bryce Brooks, Graduate School Recruiter

Sarah Ford, Assistant Volleyball Coach

Katherine Borsig, Clinical Faculty (Associate Professor)

Kalon Noble, Education Specialist

Desiree Stipp-Bethune, Student Development Assistant

David Gustafson, Desktop Services Technician

Paul Mashburn Jr., HVAC Technician Assistant

Megan Harris, Administrative Assistant III – Student Affairs

Shelbye Yarbrough, Title IV-E Field Trainer

Lucas Talley, Public Safety Officer

Breanna Hargis, Administrative Specialist II - Nursing

Mallie Mullins, Administrative Specialist II - Housing

Andrew Anderson, Visiting Director of Athletic Bands/Instructor of Music

Leondered Queen, Assistant Coach for Men's and Women's Track and Cross Country

Jodi Waters, Clinical Faculty Site Supervisor

Joshua Miller, Instructor of Criminal Justice

Kimberly Thomas, Clinical Faculty Site Supervisor

Jasmine Parajuli, Assistant Professor of Marketing

Bouchaib Zazoum, Associate Professor of Engineering Physics

Jennifer Hartman, Assistant Professor of Counselor Education

Laney Mitcham, Instructor of Finance

Abenezer Ayele, Instructor of Mathematics

Raj Singh, Visiting Associate Professor of Computer Science

Andreea Stowe, Instructor of Chemistry

Jie Zhou, Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Data Science

Megan Garrett Quebedeaux, Assistant Professor of Education

April Ruffins, Part Time Cashier, Financial Services

Chong Li, Assistant Professor Practicum Trainee - Mathematics

Joey Kaar, Theatre Tech/Shop Foreperson

Beth Hervey, Assistant Director of SAU+VISTA

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you