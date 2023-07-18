Magnolia businesses and organizations are invited to participate in Southern Arkansas University’s Blue and Gold Day.
The event is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 22 at the SAU Alumni Center.
The annual event welcomes new and returning SAU students back to campus, and shows them what Magnolia has to offer.
Each vendor will be assigned a 10-foot by 10-foot space at the SAU Alumni Center. SAU provides one table and two chairs for each vendor who is registered.
Vendor spaces are limited.
The university recommends that each vendor offer a giveaway or door prize to help drive traffic to booths. Electricity is available, upon special request, for equipment related to giveaways.
People with questions may call Haley Bell at 870-235-4079 or email haleybell@saumag.edu .