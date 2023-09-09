Southern Arkansas University will mark Constitution Day with a lecture about the Richard Haas book, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.”
John C. Davis, executive director of the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, will present the lecture at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 14. It will be held in Wilson Hall Room 216.
The event is funded through the Lois Gean Kelly Lectureship Endowment.
Constitution Day, officially “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day,” is recognized by the federal government as an “observance” but not a holiday. It is recognized every year on September 17. On September 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the document, which was then forwarded to the states for ratification.
The day is also set aside to recognize all who by, coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens.
CLICK HERE to see the Constitution Day website.
Davis became director of the Pryor Center in January, succeeding William A. Schwab, who retired. Davis has also joined the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as a teaching associate professor in the Department of Political Science.
Before joining the Pryor Center, Davis served on the faculty at the University of Arkansas at Monticello as an associate professor of political science. He was also the director of governmental relations and coordinated the university's legislative initiatives at the local, state and federal government levels, serving as institutional liaison to members of the Arkansas General Assembly, governor's office and state agencies.
Davis also served as UA Monticello's interim director of advancement from 2017 to 2018, during which time he secured one of the university's largest planned gifts ever, introduced an annual campaign, added several endowments, developed the UAM Student Success Fund and recorded a 25% overall increase in gifts from the previous fiscal year.
At the conclusion of 2022, Davis also completed a five-year gubernatorial appointment to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission, where he served as vice-chair.
Davis' research interests include U.S. political parties, state politics and policy, and Arkansas politics.
He has authored or co-authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters and other publications on state politics. Currently, his book, “From Blue to Red: The Rise of the GOP in Arkansas,” about the recent historic partisan shift in Arkansas, is under contract with the University of Arkansas Press.
Davis is a graduate of the Delta Regional Authority Delta Leadership Institute and Harvard Kennedy School of Government Authentic Leadership programs. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in political science from the U of A and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri.
An eighth generation Arkansan, Davis lives in Fayetteville with his wife, Ember; son, John Lee; and daughter, Grace.