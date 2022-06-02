SAU Tech celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies recently.
The college awarded 774 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and other states.
Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study.
Graduates from Columbia County:
Doria Beasley from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Nursing Assistant from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Emily Bilbray from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in General Education from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Fernando Bingle from Magnolia earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Welding from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Bryan Burnett from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Mechanical Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Brandi Chappel from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Dalton Claiborne from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Mechanical Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Keshia Clark from McNeil earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Braxton Clayton from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in Industrial Sciences & Technology from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Amir Cooper from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in Industrial Sciences & Technology from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Malachi Copeland from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Mechanical Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Morgan Donohue from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Nursing Assistant from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Carson Downey from Magnolia earned a Technical Certificate in Cosmetology from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Taryn Franks from Waldo earned a Basic Certificate in Nursing Assistant from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Billy Gentry from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in Industrial Sciences & Technology from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Neiya Howell from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Nursing Assistant from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Deandreia Hunter from Waldo earned a Basic Certificate in Nursing Assistant from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Tyler Irby from McNeil earned an Associate Degree in Industrial Sciences & Technology from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Hendrick Johnson from Magnolia earned a Technical Certificate in Welding from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Chansin Manning from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Malaijah McClenton from Waldo earned a Basic Certificate in Medical Office Administration from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Mitch McDonald from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Mechanical Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Ally McWilliams from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Nursing Assistant from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Jaqualan Moore from Magnolia earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Mechanical Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Jake Munn from Magnolia earned a Basic Certificate in Mechanical Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Apiphinee Phillips from Magnolia earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Casey Rollins from Waldo earned an Associate Degree in Professional Studies from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Aushiuania Smith from Magnolia earned a Technical Certificate in Aviation Maintenance from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Marcia Thompson from Magnolia earned a Technical Certificate in Cosmetology from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
Monteria Young from Waldo earned an Associate Degree in Medical Office Administration from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System.