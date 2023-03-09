Monty Harrington of Magnolia has been appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to a second term on the Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees.
Harrington served as the board chair for the previous two years while serving his first term from 2018-2023. His second term will expire in 2028.
Harrington graduated from Magnolia High School in 1989 and SAU in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. His father, Jack, taught at SAU and served two terms on the Board of Trustees.
“What an honor and privilege it is to serve this great university,” Harrington said. “My family has been associated with SAU for over 50 years. The last five years have brought record enrollment, the first doctoral program, and a great deal of new construction! I look forward to continuing serving alongside Dr. Berry and all of SAU’s great faculty and staff.”
Harrington has been with Farmers Bank & Trust since 2000 and graduated from the Barrett School of Banking in 2006 and the Southwest School of Banking at SMU in 2009. He was promoted to Magnolia Market President in 2017. Harrington was named in Arkansas Business’s 40 Under 40 list for 2009.
A member of Central Baptist Church, Harrington is involved as the community facilitator for the Albemarle Community Advisory Panel and volunteers with numerous community organizations, including the Magnolia Blossom Festival, the Magnolia Housing Authority, and Columbia Christian School.
He lives in Magnolia with his wife, Janet, and has two children, Thomas and Abby.